Western Music Awards open nominations for 9th edition

By
Osafo Daniel
-
0
Western Music Awards 2025
Western Music Awards 2025

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have opened nominations for the 9th edition.

This year’s scheme has a total of 31 categories including new category – Best Female Artiste of The Year. According to the organizers, the works of artistes and other stakeholders from February 2024 to January 2025 are considered eligible for this year’s Western Music Awards.

The deadline for nominations is March 17, 2025, Nana Kwesi Coomson, the Head of Public Relations department of the organizers announced, adding that, the theme for this year’s edition is “Rhythm of Success.”

“This year’s submissions are entirely electronic via http://www.wmagh.com/submission. The deadline for submission is March 17, 2025,” Mr. Coomson added.

The categories up for nomination include:

  1. Artiste(s) of the Year
  2. Best Female Artiste of the Year
  3. Hiplife Artiste(s) of the Year
  4. Most Popular Ghanaian Song of the Year
  5. Hip-Hop Artiste(s) of the Year
  6. Highlife Artiste(s) of the Year
  7. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste(s) of the Year
  8. Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year
  9. Best New Artiste of the Year
  10. Hiplife Song of the Year
  11. Afro-Pop Song of the Year
  12. Highlife Song of the Year
  13. Hip-Hop Song of the Year
  14. Gospel Song of the Year
  15. Urban Gospel Song of the Year
  16. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
  17. Most Popular Regional Song of the Year
  18. Best Collaboration of the Year
  19. Best Group of the Year
  20. Songwriter of the Year
  21. Unsung of the Year (Senior High School)
  22. Best Radio Disk Jockey of the Year
  23. Brass Band of the Year
  24. Best Music Video of the Year
  25. Music Producer of the Year
  26. Best Radio Entertainment Show of the Year
  27. Blogger/Promoter of the Year
  28. Best Instrumentalist of the Year
  29. Western Diaspora Artiste of the Year
  30. Album/EP of the Year
  31. Best Rapper of the Year

 

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here