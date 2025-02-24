Western Music Awards open nominations for 9th edition

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have opened nominations for the 9th edition.
This year’s scheme has a total of 31 categories including new category – Best Female Artiste of The Year. According to the organizers, the works of artistes and other stakeholders from February 2024 to January 2025 are considered eligible for this year’s Western Music Awards.
The deadline for nominations is March 17, 2025, Nana Kwesi Coomson, the Head of Public Relations department of the organizers announced, adding that, the theme for this year’s edition is “Rhythm of Success.”
“This year’s submissions are entirely electronic via http://www.wmagh.com/submission. The deadline for submission is March 17, 2025,” Mr. Coomson added.
The categories up for nomination include:
- Artiste(s) of the Year
- Best Female Artiste of the Year
- Hiplife Artiste(s) of the Year
- Most Popular Ghanaian Song of the Year
- Hip-Hop Artiste(s) of the Year
- Highlife Artiste(s) of the Year
- Reggae/Dancehall Artiste(s) of the Year
- Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year
- Best New Artiste of the Year
- Hiplife Song of the Year
- Afro-Pop Song of the Year
- Highlife Song of the Year
- Hip-Hop Song of the Year
- Gospel Song of the Year
- Urban Gospel Song of the Year
- Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
- Most Popular Regional Song of the Year
- Best Collaboration of the Year
- Best Group of the Year
- Songwriter of the Year
- Unsung of the Year (Senior High School)
- Best Radio Disk Jockey of the Year
- Brass Band of the Year
- Best Music Video of the Year
- Music Producer of the Year
- Best Radio Entertainment Show of the Year
- Blogger/Promoter of the Year
- Best Instrumentalist of the Year
- Western Diaspora Artiste of the Year
- Album/EP of the Year
- Best Rapper of the Year