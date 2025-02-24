Western Music Awards open nominations for 9th edition

Westline Entertainment, organizers of the prestigious Western Music Awards have opened nominations for the 9th edition.

This year’s scheme has a total of 31 categories including new category – Best Female Artiste of The Year. According to the organizers, the works of artistes and other stakeholders from February 2024 to January 2025 are considered eligible for this year’s Western Music Awards.

The deadline for nominations is March 17, 2025, Nana Kwesi Coomson, the Head of Public Relations department of the organizers announced, adding that, the theme for this year’s edition is “Rhythm of Success.”

“This year’s submissions are entirely electronic via http://www.wmagh.com/submission. The deadline for submission is March 17, 2025,” Mr. Coomson added.

The categories up for nomination include: