The Western North members of the Ghana Association of Elected Assembly members (GAEM) have called on the government and political parties contesting this year’s election to show commitment in ensuring that assembly members are placed on government payroll to receive salary and ex-gratia.

Speaking at a News conference in Sefwi-Waiwso,Mr Frank Nelson Ackah, Regional President of the Association and an Assembly member for “Asawinso A” electoral area in the Bibiani -Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality said assembly members played critical roles at the local level and must be recognized and given same courtesies accorded Members of Parliament.

He called for the Amendment of Article 250(2) of the Constitution to allow assembly members to receive salaries.

Mr Ackah indicated that the National Association of Local Authorities Ghana (NALAG) has failed to seek the welfare of assembly members and that it was time they spoke out to be heard.

He stressed that whoever wins the December polls must ensure that assembly members were paid every month if not they would not vote to confirm any Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE’s) considering the fact that they formed 70 percent of any local assembly.

“Giving out motorbikes to assembly members every four years in the form of appreciation must stop since we deserve better”.

Ackah questioned why former assembly members had not received their ex-gratia, although a committee was put in place to work out ex gratia of former members of parliament (MPs).

Some of the assembly members in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they would be motivated to work effectively to ensure development at their various electoral areas if they were paid salary monthly.