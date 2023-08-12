Western north development association supports Bibiani Catholic A JHS

The Western North Development Association has taken a commendable step in fostering educational and technological growth by extending its support to Bibiani Catholic A Junior High School.

The association’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the intellectual potential of young minds is evident in its decision to sponsor the upcoming BBQ coding quiz competition to be held in Accra.

At the heart of this endeavor is the appointment of Mr. Samuel Osei Kokro, the esteemed Head of IT Department, whose digital prowess and extensive experience have earned him the moniker “Virus de Blogger.” Mr. Kokro’s selection as the representative to train and share his expertise with the participating students underscores the association’s dedication to providing them with the best learning opportunities.

The decision to focus on a coding quiz competition speaks volumes about the Western North Development Association’s recognition of the significance of coding and technology in the modern world. As coding continues to reshape industries and drive innovation, imparting coding skills to students at an early age is a strategic move that equips them with a valuable asset for the future.

By bringing together students from diverse backgrounds to engage in this coding quiz competition, the association is not only promoting healthy competition but also fostering a sense of camaraderie and collaboration among the participants. The event’s location in Accra, a bustling hub of technological advancement, further enhances the students’ exposure to the rapidly evolving world of technology.

Mr. Kokro’s role as the trainer and expert adds a layer of prestige to the competition. His reputation as “Virus de Blogger” is a testament to his influence and expertise in the digital realm. As he imparts his knowledge and insights to the students, their understanding of coding and its applications is bound to be enriched, paving the way for their continued growth and success.

In conclusion, the Western North Development Association’s support for the Bibiani Catholic A JHS BBQ coding quiz competition signifies a forward-looking approach to education and skill development. Through their sponsorship and the involvement of Mr. Samuel Osei Kokro, the association is shaping the future of young minds, empowering them with the tools they need to excel in an increasingly technology-driven world.

This collaborative effort between the association, the school, and Mr. Kokro exemplifies a remarkable synergy that holds the promise of a brighter and more innovative tomorrow.

Source: Samuel Osei Kokro