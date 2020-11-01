The Western North Regional Health Directorate in collaboration with the Sefwi-Waiwso government hospital has organized a day’s free breast cancer screening for residents in the Region.

The exercise according to the Regional Health Directorate formed part of activities to mark this year’s Breast cancer Awareness month also known as “Pink Month”.

Participants were educated on the symptoms and treatment of breast cancer.

Madam Pearl Theresa Kyei, a Public Health Nurse at the Sefwi-Waiwso Regional Government Hospital, said it was the responsibility of the Health Directorate to explain and educate women on the need to regularly examine their breast to detect early signs of breast cancer.

She indicated that the breast played a major role in human life and must be handled with care.

She encouraged all especially women to regularly visit the hospital for check-ups since early detection was the surest way to fight against breast cancer.

Madam Kyei identified stigmatization as a set back in the fight against breast cancer and urged society to desist from it.

“The major cause of breast cancer is not readily known but early detection and treatment save lives”. she added.

Some of the beneficiaries in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed gratitude to the Regional Health Directorate and Waiwso government Hospital for the screening exercise and encouraged other women to take advantage of such Programmes to have their breasts screened.

They called on the government and the Ghana Health Service to intensify breast cancer education, especially in rural areas to save more lives.