Western North Minister Urges DCEs To Assist In The Fight Against Galamsey

Two District Chief Executives (DCEs) have been confirmed in the Western North Region. Messrs. Stephen Baidoo and Joseph Appiah were confirmed for the Bodi and Akontombra Districts, respectively.

During the confirmation ceremony, the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Bretum, congratulated the newly confirmed DCEs on their appointments and urged them to prioritize combating illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, which he described as a significant security threat in the region.

He emphasized that the President has consistently warned government appointees to avoid any involvement in illegal mining and cautioned against condoning such activities.”The DCEs must go all out to tackle this menace while also promoting responsible small- scale mining,” Hon. Bretum stated.

“Licensed operators must adopt best practices to differentiate themselves from illegal miners who are destroying our forests and water bodies,” he added.

The minister noted that the issue of illegal mining would be one of the most significant challenges the DCEs will face in their new roles and encouraged them to be firm and dedicated in their efforts.

Mr. Joseph Appiah, the newly confirmed DCE for Akontombra, also expressed his commitment to development despite the numerous challenges facing the district. He pointed out that several projects left unfinished by the previous administration, including poor roads, healthcare, and school infrastructure, remain critical concerns.

He highlighted the importance of the District Assembly Common Fund as a vital source of development funding and mentioned that part of the fund has been allocated for procuring equipment for the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), which would be replenished over time.

Mr. Appiah pledged to do his utmost to ensure development across Akontombra and called on citizens to support him with dedication and collective effort.”In conclusion, with commitment and unity, we can transform Akontombra,” he said.