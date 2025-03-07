Western North Minister Visits Nana Bretum SHS

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wibert Petty Bretum, paid a working visit to Nana Bretum Senior High School at Enchi today. The purpose of the visit was to assess how he could best assist the school. This visit comes after a recent familiarization tour, where Nananom of Aowin requested the minister’s urgent attention to the school’s needs.

The minister met with the school’s authorities to discuss the school’s challenges and find possible solutions.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Solomon Bekoe, briefed the minister about their pressing concerns. Mr. Bekoe highlighted the school’s lack of classroom infrastructure, which results in overcrowding in the classrooms. He also mentioned the absence of a proper assembly hall, with the school currently using an incomplete structure, started by the late President, Professor Evans Atta Mills, for gatherings and other activities. The Headmaster appealed to the Honorable Minister to take immediate action to complete the abandoned infrastructure for the benefit of the students.

Mr. Bekoe further stated that the school has a population of about 2,000 students, which has led to the implementation of a double-track system. He expressed that if the infrastructure is completed, the school would be able to do away with the double-track system.

In response, the Minister expressed his deep concern about the situation.

Hon. Bretum stated that he felt sad upon witnessing the conditions at the school. He emphasized that Nana Bretum Senior High School is the only secondary school in the area, and he will do everything within his capacity as the regional minister to resolve the issues.

The Minister pledged to ensure that the abandoned infrastructure, which was started by the late President Professor Evans Atta Mills, will be completed in honor of the late president’s legacy. He promised to collaborate with the Minister of Education to finish the project.

Hon. Bretum commended the late President, noting his contributions as an educationalist, and emphasized the importance of completing the project to honor his memory.