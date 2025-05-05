Western North Nadmo Director Moves To Prevent Flooding

The newly appointed Western North Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mrs. Esther Oppong, has outlined key measures to prevent flooding.

Speaking on the growing threat of flooding, Mrs. Oppong highlighted that Juaboso, Suaman, and Aowin districts face severe challenges during the rainy season. According to her, unregulated mining activities and improper waste disposal into waterways are the main causes of these floods.

She noted that many uncovered mining pits and waste-choked drainage systems obstruct the natural flow of water, leading to widespread flooding during heavy rains.

To address these issues, Mrs. Oppong announced plans to collaborate closely with local assemblies to cover abandoned mining pits and desilt water channels to ensure a smooth water flow.

She also called on residents to adopt proper waste disposal practices to prevent further blockage of drainage systems.

Mrs. Oppong expressed her commitment to tackling these issues head-on as she begins her tenure as the Regional NADMO Director.