Western North Region records 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one death

The western North Region has recorded twenty-one new COVID-19 cases with one death.

The figure brings to a total of 988 confirmed cases in the Region with 955 recoveries and a total of 10 deaths.

The Region now has 23 active cases out of which Waiwso Municipality and Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality recorded 20 and three active cases respectively.

This was in a statement issued by the Regional Public Health and Emergency Management Committee (PHEMC) and sighed by Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu Regional Health Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency(GNA).

The statement entreated residents to continue to observe physical and social distancing, wearing nose masks, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when necessary.

It advised residents to support and be COVID-19 police ambassadors instituted by the Regional Health Directorate last year to enforce the COVID-19 rules.

“This is the surest way to defeat the virus in the Region”, the statement stressed.