A total of 189,000 children under five years in the nine Districts of the Western North Region are expected to receive Polio vaccines in the four-day nation-wide immunization campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Sefwi- Waiwso, Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, Regional Health Director, said the directorate was targeting a hundred per cent coverage of children.

She said the programme would be in two phases, with the first phase scheduled between 10th and 13th September and the second phase on the 8th October and 11th October.

Dr Okorh-Owusu explained that the Western North Region was selected among seven other regions because of a Polio meningitis case recorded in the Bibiani -Anwhiaso -Bekwai Municipality.

The Regional Health Director said a total of 1,384 trained volunteers and 18 supervisors would assist in the exercise.

She called on stakeholders especially health professionals, assembly and unit committee members, traditional authorities and the Media to give the exercise the needed attention and support to achieve the set target.

Dr Okorh-Owusu appealed to Christian and Muslim leaders to educate their members on the importance of the vaccination to enhance patronage.