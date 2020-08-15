The Western North Regional Health Directorate has held its maiden Annual Review Conference for 2020 with a call on health institutions to ensure quality health care delivery in the Region.

The conference, dubbed: “Mid-Year Performance Review” was attended by officials from the Bibiani Government Hospital, Sefwi Anhwiaso, Sefwi -Bekwai, Sefwi-Wiwaso, Sefwi-Akotombra, Sefwi-Asawiaso Sefwi-Juaboso, Sefwi Bodi, Dadieso and Enchi Government hospitals as well as other public health centers within the Region.

The conference was to among others, access the performance of the health facilities to address the challenges confronting them and also help improve upon their performance.

The Western North Regional Minister Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu announced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo would in September cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Regional Hospital at Sefwi Wiawso to help boost quality health care delivery in the region.

He said a vast land had been released by the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council for the said project and other district hospitals such as the Sefwi -Akotombra, Sefwi -Bodi, Dadieso, and Adabokrom as part of the “Nana Addo’s Agenda 88 policy”.

The Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Region had about 30 active cases and thanked the frontline workers for their efforts to combat the virus in the region.

He cautioned that the pandemic was not over yet and people should continue to observe all the safety protocols.

The Western North Regional Director of Health, Dr Marion Okoh commended the health workers within the region for their patriotic and hardworking spirit, which had gone a long way to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

She urged the community members to inculcate the habit of regular handwashing with soap under running water, wearing of nose masks and maintaining social distancing to curtail the spread of the

Virus.

For his part, Dr Yaw Yeboah, the Chairman of Ghana Health Services Governing Council, inaugurated a nine-member committee mandated to assist in the day to day activities of the Regional Health Directorate.

The committee would among others handle accommodation related issues for the newly posted health workers and also to liaise with natives abroad to support the health care delivery system in the Region.

He commended all the various hospitals and health centers for their wonderful services in spite of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dr Yeboah called on health workers to strictly comply with the preventive protocols to safeguard them in their daily activities from contracting the virus.