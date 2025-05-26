Western North Regional Lands Commission Board Inaugurated

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has inaugurated the Western North Regional Lands Commission Board in a ceremony held at the Western North Regional Coordinating Council at Sefwi Wiawso on Friday, May 23, 2025.

In his address, the Minister underscored the critical role of land in the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The Minister emphasized the challenges in land administration in the Western North Region due to its vast natural resources, which continue to attract investors in sectors such as mining, timber, and agriculture.

Touching on specific concerns, the Minister mentioned illegal mining, galamsey, encroachment on public lands, and the activities of unlicensed surveyors and estate agents as key threats to sustainable land use in the region.

He called on the newly sworn-in members to adopt proactive strategies and collaborate with stakeholders to address these issues.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Media, this is what the sector minister has to say.

Western North Regional Minister Wilbert Pretty Brentum commended the new board members and charged them with using professionalism to resolve land disputes.

He promised to collaborate with the new board to make decentralized land services to the district possible.

The Chairman of the Board, George Kobina Richardson, pledged the board’s commitment to addressing land litigation and enhancing collaboration with the Ministry where necessary.

He said that as a new Region, they can put things in place to avoid land litigation issues happening in other parts of the country.

The board members were officially sworn in by taking the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Secrecy.