The Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council (WNTC), Awulae Annor Adjaye III, has congratulated the Jomoro CPP Parliamentary candidate, Mr Patrick Ekye-Kwesie for the broader vision to transform the constituency when voted into power in the December 7, elections.

He noted that the CPP candidate had outlined a tentative manifesto which would inure to the development of the people.

Awulae Adjaye gave the commendation when the CPP Candidate paid a courtesy call at the Omanhene’s palace at Beyin in the Western Region.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie was accompanied by the Western Regional Secretary of the CPP, Mr Francis Kofi Rigglets and the Regional Communications Director, Madam Kadedja Ama Nkrumah, the Jomoro Constituency Organizer, Mr Prosper Sallie and Regional Organizer, Mr Thomas Amochie.

The Paramount Chief lauded Mr.Ekye-Kwesie for being the first Parliamentary Candidate in the Jomoro constituency to visit him and his elders at his palace at the start of his campaign tour at Beyin and its environs.

The Omanhene said his visit spoke volumes as it was a means to foster closer collaboration between political leadership and traditional authorities in the quest for accelerated national development.

He advised the CPP aspirant to look for people who were committed to his call and prepared to sacrifice to help him realize his dream.

“A lot of you fail in politics because you refuse to get the right people”.

The Omahene entreated the CPP aspirant to have the welfare of people at heart and bring them on board.

He said Jomoro is a peaceful area and asked political actors and their followers to do their campaign in an atmosphere of peace.

He appealed to him to help “build a better formidable state” by working harder to win the seat.

He expressed wary about the upsurge in teenage pregnancy and advised the youth in the area to desist from promiscuous life style.

Awulae Annor Adjaye asked the traditional council to remember Mr Ekye-Kwesie in their prayers.

The CPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mr Ekye-Kwesie thanked Awulae Adjaye for the warm reception and the confidence reposed in him and the CPP.

The CPP candidate said he had identified many potentials in Jomoro which must be tapped to spearhead the development of the area.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie assured the traditional council of his readiness to liaise with the traditional council as major stakeholders in development.

Mr Ekye-Kwesie appealed to the Omanhene and the elders to rally behind the CPP to wrestle political power to bring their expertise to bear on national development.