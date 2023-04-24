Western Nzema Youth League calls for the completion of abandoned toilet facility

Western Nzema Youth League have called on corporate organisations especially oil and gas companies operating in the Cape Three Point Area to as a matter of priority, see to the completion of the abandoned toilet in the community.

Cape Three Points, a village located near Princes Town in the Western Region of Ghana is said to have no toilet facility and as such, residents are compelled to use the beach as their place of convenience, thus, affecting the scenic beauty of the area.

However, a toilet facility, which was started by the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) some two years ago, had been abandoned for unexplained reasons.

The call by the Western Nzema Youth League was expressed in a statement issued and signed by its leader, Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi at the weekend.

“Sanitation is key in every society, and it will surprise you to know that Ghana’s cape three point cannot boast of a single toilet facility not to talk of access to clean water,” the statement said.

“We urge the GNPC to stop political favoritism in delivering projects across the Western Region and complete the abandoned toilet facility which is left to rot in the bush,” it added.

The statement bemoaned why in the 21st century, a village with much relevance and importance could not access necessities such as toilets, the basic human sanitation and were using the beach for convenience.

“It is very disheartening and not humane. Nzemas are the most peaceful people but are always taken for granted and neglected despite being the owners of Ghana’s Hydrocarbon Resources. So, as a matter of urgency, we are calling on all stakeholders to come to the aid of this sensational community and give them a befitting place for nature’s call.”