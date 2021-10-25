Western Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana inducts Chairperson

The Reverend Dr Joseph Apea Asamoah has been inducted into office as the new Chairperson of the Western Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

He would be responsible for the administration, planning of special programmes and evangelism initiatives of the Presbytery, which consist of 15 Districts for the next five years.

The induction service held at the Trinity Congregation in Takoradi, was officiated by the Rt. Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and attended by some Ministers of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in the Western Presbytery and the Districts.

Preaching the sermon on the theme, “Fruitfulness Through Sacrifice”, Rt. Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante said “we miss our mandate as leaders if we don’t bear fruits, but rather achieve higher ranks and credentials, Christ Jesus will not be pleased with us”.

He indicated that fruit-bearing was making discipleship their focus as children of God, so that they could present what they had to others to become like them, and benefit from the gains in the Lord who called them.

According to him, the world hated Christ Jesus and rejects all the precepts of Christ because, indiscipline and mundanity were abounding, however, as people of God it was now their turn to sacrifice themselves to defend the truth about Christ.

He quoted John 12:24 stating, “I assure you: Unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains by itself. But if it dies, it produces a large crop” and called on the Chairperson to give of his best with the support of the Presbytery and congregants.

Rt. Rev Mante admonished the new Chairperson to rely only on the power and guidance of God in the discharge of his duties and mandate as the chief servant of the Presbytery.

He called on the presbyters and officers of the church as well as members of the church in both the Presbytery and the local congregation to give their maximum cooperation and support to the Chairperson, so that together they could work and achieve much and also lift the image of the church in the Regions for the glory of God.

Making his official statement as Chairperson of the Western Presbytery, Rev Dr Asamoah expressed gratitude to God who called him into the ministry and particularly into the office of Presbytery and was also grateful to the leadership of the church for the confidence and trust reposed in him to lead the Presbytery in such time.

He acknowledged the great work done by his predecessors, who directly handed over the baton of leadership to him, his family for their support and appreciated the love, mentorship and guidance and encouragement they rendered to him, which had brought him this far.

Rev Dr Asamoah requested their continuous prayer support and encouragement and pledged to distinguish himself while focusing on the new role assigned to him for a successful tenure.

He outlined his vision for the Presbytery among other things and mentioned the promotion of spiritual renewal through prayer and study of the Word of God, growth to existing congregations, and planting of new ones, church discipline and compliance to church policies and vision.

He pointed out that the office he had been inducted into required that he demonstrated leadership, while the members provided the needed support and therefore asked for the support of the officers and members of the church for a successful tenure.

Rev Dr Asamoah is a Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and has served for the past 31 years.

His commissioning into service took place at Laterbiokorshie in Accra in June 1990 and ordination at the Ebenezer Congregation in Sunyani in June 1992.

He holds a Diploma in Theology from the Trinity College now Trinity Theological Seminary, B.A. (Philosophy and Study of Religion), Master of Philosophy (Philosophy) and PhD (Philosophy) all from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He lectured at the Philosophy Sections of the Department of Philosophy and Classics at the University of Ghana, Legon from 2001 to 2017 and served as Adjunct Lecturer in the Methodist University College, Ghana Police College, University of Ghana Business School, University College of Management Studies, Catholic Institute of Business and Technology and the Trinity Theological Seminary.

He has served in the church in various capacities such as full-time organizer/travelling secretary, Second Minister, Ebenezer Congregation (Sunyani), Second Minister, Ramseyer Adum Kumasi, District Minister (Accra New-Town District), Minister-in-Charge (Christ The King Congregation, New Achimota Est.), Minister-in-Charge (Love Congregation, New Legon) and District Minister (Tarkwa District).

He is married to Mrs Susana Apea, a retired Principal Midwifery Officer and they have four children.