Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister has indicated that the number of development projects under execution Region were progressing steadily.

He said some of the projects were completed, while others were at various stages of completion during the first Western Regional Coordinating Council meeting held in Takoradi to review the activities of the Council and to come up with programmes that would enhance the development of the Region.

The Minister announced that the Region received a total of 19 ambulances under the one ambulance per constituency.

On costal development, he said the construction and continuation of Coastal protection projects at Amanful Kumah, New Takoradi, Aboadze- Shama, Takoradi-Essipon and Axim were on course and the construction of the Forward Operating Bay for the Ghana Armed Forces at Ezinlibo in the Jomoro Municipality.

He added that 300 fishers from the five coastal districts were provided with a 50 per cent subsidy on out board motors to assist their fishing activities.

On railway development, the Minister indicated that the 56km Tarkwa – Kojokrom rail line was completed and was on test run.

He said the 22km track from Kojokrom to Manso, which included building viaduct at Ehyiem would begin in October 2020, adding that a contract was signed to develop the Manso- Huni Valley section and construct a new standard gauge line to the port from Takoradi station all totalling 102 km of track works.

He said there was a steady improvement in the areas of water and sanitation and the Coastal Development Authority (CoDA) under the auspices of the Ministry for Special Initiative had provided boreholes, Acqua -privy Institutional Toilets ranging from 10-20 seater capacity, drainage systems and others in the region.

Mr Darko- Mensah said 53 educational projects were supposes to be implemented between 2017 and 2019 in the region, but explained that 13 of them were reviewed ,while seven others were re-awarded with eight yet to be re-awarded.

He said the construction of a 12-unit classroom block at Fijai SHS, a dormitory block and a 12-unit classroom block at Sekondi collage were completed.

On the Free Senior High School programme, Mr Darko- Mensah said 20,988 students in the region benefited from the programme.

On road construction, the Regional Minister said there were plans to involve mining companies within the mining communities and explained that the Ministry of Finance had agreed to waive off some taxes in addition to other exemptions in order to complete such roads.

He said $100 million dollars was made available for road construction and other developmental projects in mining communities in the region

Mr Darko-Mensah announced that procurement processes were underway for the commencement of the dualization of the Takoradi- Tarkwa highway, Sekondi -Takoradi link road, construction of the Takoradi International airport, Paa Grant roundabout interchange and the Dr Kwame Nkrumah roundabout as well as a Petroleum hub facility in the Jomoro Municipality.