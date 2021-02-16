Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah has been elected as the Council of State Member for the Western Regional.

After an unsuccessful Council election last Friday, February 12, which resulted in a tie the election was rescheduled for Monday, February 15.

The election supervised by the Electoral Commission, saw Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a 56-year-old businesswoman who represented the Region in the last Council polled, 24 votes out of the 28 valid votes cast to beat Nana – Bonkyi Akomea who had only four votes.

In the Friday election, only three of the five candidates who were on the bill to contest in the election were present.

The five, had one female, Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Mr Ntori-Bonkyi Akomea, 53, self-employed; Mr Daniel Quayson, 65, Finance and Accounting professional, Nana Kwesi, 72, Records and Archival Administrator; and Mr Stephen Herbert Ocran, 68 a Jurist.

Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Nana Ntori-Bonkyi Akomea, 53, had 14 each of the 28 total votes cast while Mr Stephen Herbert Ocran, had zero votes.

The Council of State in Ghana is a body of prominent citizens, analogous to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system, which advises the President on national issues.

The Council of State was established by Articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.