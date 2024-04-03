Western Region Emerges Victorious At TB, HIV Awards 2023

Source: Ghana Press

In addition, the Region also received recognition as the Best region for TB, the Best region for TB Preventive therapy, and the Best performance in the area of TB case Notification, and Special Intervention in Case notification and TPT.

Representatives from the Western Region, including the regional head of the Biomedical Laboratory Sciences, Mr. Bright Ameyaw, Sekondi-Takoradi Metro Director for Health, Dr Pius Mensah, Regional HIV coordinator, Dr. Felicia Amihere, Deputy Director Finance (DDF), Rep from Regional Medical Store, Pharmacist Issah and a host of others attended the event, which took place at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho.

Other dignitaries who attended the event were the Program Manager for the National AIDS Commission Program (NACP) Dr. Ayisi Addo, the Program Manager for the National TB Program, Dr. Adusei Poku, the Director of Public Health Ghana Health Service Dr. Asiedu Bekoe delivered a speech on behalf of the Director General of Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Director General of Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, and The Regional Minister for Volta Region, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa delivered a welcome message.

All the 16 Regional Directors for the 16 regions were also present.

All 16 Regional Medical Laboratory Scientists were also present amongst other experienced healthcare providers in the Ghana Health Service.

The Police Hospital, Military Hospital, All the Teaching Hospitals, KCCR (Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research), Nuguchi Research Institute and CHAG (Christian Health Association of Ghana) were all present.

The leadership and assistance provided by the Regional Director of Health Services (RDHS) and their team, including the District Directors, were greatly appreciated for their invaluable support in achieving the prestigious National TB/HIV Awards.

The Awards were dedicated to the hardworking Western Regional Laboratory staff who demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication throughout the year under review (2023).

The National TB/HIV Awards and Review Meeting, which is supported by the Global Fund, aims to recognize the remarkable achievements of HIV and TB programs in Ghana.

This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of Anti-retroviral treatment (ARV) for HIV/AIDS and is a significant milestone in the fight against HIV and TB.

And it was under the theme, 20years of HIV Anti-retroviral Treatment in Ghana: Celebrating the Progress, Ending the Pandemic.

The recognition of the Western Region cluster of the Ghana Health Service for their outstanding performance is a testament to their commitment and dedication to the health and well-being of the people they serve.

This achievement highlights the importance of effective TB and HIV prevention and treatment, and the need for continued investment and support for these programs.

In 2023, Ghana witnessed a significant increase in the number of Tuberculosis (TB) cases, recording approximately 19,000 cases as compared to 16,500 cases in 2021 and previous years. In the years 2014 through 2019, the country noted around 14,000 to 15,000 cases annually, which is significantly lower than the expected 44,000 cases per year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that eight to ten percent of the total TB population in a country should be children. However, Ghana has not yet met this target, indicating a need for more diagnoses.

It is worth noting that March 24th is commemorated every year as World TB Day. The day brings awareness to the severe health, social, and economic consequences of TB as well as the efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

HIV infection was first detected in Ghana in 1986.

Meanwhile, HIV/AIDS remains a significant public health challenge in Ghana, Africa, and globally. While progress has been made in recent years, it is essential to address the impact of the virus effectively. This comprehensive article provides vital information on HIV in Ghana, including the latest statistics, prevention methods, and treatment options. By understanding the current situation and working towards targeted strategies, Ghana can continue its fight against HIV and improve the overall health and well-being of its population.

Statistics of HIV in Ghana

Approximately 354,927 people are living with HIV, with 115,235 males and 239,692 females affected. The country’s HIV prevalence rate stands at 1.8%. Encouragingly, 87% of individuals living with HIV in Ghana are aware of their status, showcasing an improved level of awareness and access to HIV testing services. Furthermore, 68% of those diagnosed with HIV receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART), a critical component in managing the virus and enhancing the quality of life for affected individuals.