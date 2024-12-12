Western Region Faces Cholera Outbreak, Authorities Impose Ban on Vegetables to Curb Spread

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has taken urgent measures to combat a severe cholera outbreak that has swept across the region, leading to a significant rise in infections and fatalities.

As of December 7, 2024, a total of 789 suspected cholera cases and eight deaths have been reported across various health facilities, with daily cases surpassing 60. The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan and Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal areas have been the hardest hit, accounting for 95% of the reported cases.

Environmental surveillance teams investigating the outbreak have traced the source of contamination to vegetables sold by food vendors. A staggering 96% of the infections have been linked to contaminated leafy greens, salads, and green peppers commonly found in these food stalls.

In response to this public health emergency, the WRCC has imposed an immediate ban on the sale of vegetables by food vendors in the region. This action, backed by the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), will remain in place until health authorities can verify the safety of the affected practices. Violators of the ban will face prosecution under the law.

The WRCC’s swift intervention aims to protect the health of residents and curb the spread of the cholera outbreak, which continues to pose a serious threat to the region.