Out of nine females in the Western Region who contested the parliamentary elections in the just ended general election, only Madam Docas Affo-Toffey of the National Democratic Congress was able to win the Jomoro seat.

The other women, Madam Samia Yarba Nyamekye Nkrumah (Jomoro Constituency), Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku(Evalue Ajomoro Dwira), Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah (Essikado-Ketan).

The rest are, Madam Rashidatu Alhassan, Madam Joy Joycelyn Andoh (Tarkwa Nsueam), Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Prestea Huni Valley), Madam Cecelia Apaam (Amenfi Central) and Madam Eleanor Effie Appiah (Sekondi Constituency) all failed to make it.

Madam Docas Affo-Toffey, the MP-elect for the Jomoro Constituency of the National Democratic Congress Party polled 24,356 votes to beat the incumbent Member of Parliament Mr Paul Essien of the New Patriotic Party, who polled 19,889 votes.

Madam Affo-Toffey who hails from Bonyere in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, also beat Madam Samia Yarba Nyamekye Nkrumah, an independent candidate who polled 10,539 votes, while Mr Patrick Ekye Kwesie who stood on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party polled 235 votes.

The Constituency had a total of 55,019 valid votes and recorded 1,028 rejected ballots.

Madam Catherine Abelema Afeku, the New Patriotic Party sitting Member of Parliament for the Evalue-Ajomoro-Dwira Constituency who polled 17,287 votes lost to Mr Kofi Arko Nokoe of the National Democratic Congress who bagged 19,820 votes.

Mr Elisha Joshua Kabenla of Ghana Union Movement Party (GUM) polled 1,145 votes with Mr Assuman Frank Afful of the National Democratic Party (NDP) bagging 90 votes.

For her part Prof Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah of the NDC failed to grab the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament Mr Joe Ghartey of the NPP for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

Prof Dr Ayensu-Danquah polled 24,527 votes while Mr Ghartey had 26,701 votes with Mr Frank Cobbina of GUM getting 629 votes.

The Tarkwa Nsueam Constituency which fielded two women and four men had both women losing the seat to the incumbent MP, Mr George Mireku Duker of the New Patriotic Party.

Madam Rashidatu Alhassan of the GUM Party and Madam Joycelyn Andoh an independent candidate both lost to Mr Duker who polled 31,946 votes.

Also in the contest were Mr John Justice Abban of the NDC who polled 31,845 voted, Mr Jacob Cudjoe of the PNC getting 93 votes and Mr Seedolf Simpey of PPP, recording 119 votes.

Madam Joycelyn Andoh polled 29,006 votes while Madam Rashidatu Alhassan got 2,171 votes with the Constituency recording a total of 1,242 rejected ballots.

In the Sekondi Constituency, Madam Eleanor Effie Appiah who stood on the ticket of the GUM polled 468 votes and lost to the incumbent MP, Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer of the NPP who polled 17,259 votes, while Mr Charles of the NDC had 10,310 voted.

A total of 237 rejected ballots were recorded in the Constituency.

Madam Cecilia Apaam of the GUM in the Amenfi Central Constituency, polled 1,302 votes and lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament of the NDC, Mr Kwakye Ackah Yaw polled 26,100, while Mr Amponteng Patrick Hockson of the NPP recorded 21,926 votes, with the Constituency recording 1,067 rejected ballots.

The Western Region by this development has only one female representative in Parliament.

In the Western North Region no female was able to make it to the House after three women in the nine constituencies contested in the polls.

Mrs Martha Kwayie Manu and District Chief Executive of the Juabeso District who stood on the ticket of NPP in the Juabeso Constituency lost with 19,199 votes to the incumbent Member of Parliament Mr Kwabena Mintah Alandoh of the NDC who polled 22,304 votes.

Three other contenders, Madam Ernestine Oppong of the CPP polled 69 votes, Mr Teye Nicolas of GUM polled 341 votes and Mr Elijah Appiah Frimpong of the PNC polled 94 votes.

The Constituency with 42,007 valid votes recorded 677 rejected ballots.

In the Sefwi-Waiwso Constituency, where Madam Louisa Nkuah Kwame of the GUM contested four men and lost to the incumbent Dr Kwaku Afriyie of the NPP.

The other contenders are, Mr Evans Paul Aidoo of the NDC, Mr Prince Stephen Akomah of the GCPP and Mr Martin Bonye Kofi, an independent candidate.