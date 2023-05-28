Western Region JUSAG joins nationwide strike

Members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) in the Western Region have joined the nationwide strike action, which has crippled court sittings in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Takoradi Harbou Courts showed an absence of the usual busy hive “paperwork” and there were also no sittings at both Circuit Courts A&B. The premises were also unusually quiet with doors closed.