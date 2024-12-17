Western Region Launches Cholera Vaccination Drive Amid Surge in Cases

The Western Region Health Directorate has launched an intensive four-day cholera vaccination campaign to curb the recent surge in cases.

The initiative aims to vaccinate 641,851 residents in a bid to contain the outbreak, which has seen a troubling rise in cases and fatalities.

Since the campaign began on Sunday, 85,972 people have already received the cholera vaccine. The largest group of those vaccinated is the 20–39 age range, with 17,246 individuals in this category, followed by 13,900 people aged 5–9 who were also vaccinated on the first day.

The vaccination drive comes in response to a concerning spike in cholera cases in the region, particularly in eight districts, including Shama, Ahanta West, and Effia Municipality, which have been identified as epicenters of the outbreak. The Western Region recorded its first cholera case on November 4, and within just one month, the outbreak has escalated to over 800 cases, with 14 fatalities.

Health officials in the region report that hospitals are now overwhelmed, treating more than 60 new cholera cases daily. Some facilities have been forced to convert corridors into makeshift wards to accommodate the growing number of patients.

Dr. Gifty Amugi, the Deputy Public Health Officer, stressed the critical importance of the vaccination campaign as part of a broader strategy to control the spread of cholera. “The vaccination drive is essential to curb the spread, but it is just one part of our efforts,” Dr. Amugi explained. “We have deployed vaccination teams to communities, markets, lorry parks, and households in the hardest-hit districts.”

In addition to the vaccination efforts, health authorities are stepping up public awareness campaigns focused on personal hygiene and sanitation, particularly targeting young people.

The ongoing vaccination and sensitization campaign underscores the region’s determination to contain the outbreak and prevent further loss of life. Local authorities are urging residents to fully cooperate with the vaccination efforts to protect both themselves and their communities.