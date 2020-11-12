The Western Region on Wednesday observed the 75th remembrance day for Veterans at the Takoradi Cenotaph, to honour the members of the Armed Forces who died in their line of duty.

The ceremony which is held by all Commonwealth member states also commemorates the end of World War I on November 11, 1918.

This notwithstanding some other non-Commonwealth countries also observe the day as a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919.

The solemn day is also known as the Poppy day. The red poppy signifies the blood of the soldiers that spilled on the battlefield. It is worn on the left lapel or close to the heart to signify that those militants who sacrificed their lives on the battlefield are dear at heart.

The memorial service was graced by the Western Reginal Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal Assembly, Mr Kojo Acquah, the Vice President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Awolae Angama Tu- Agyan II (Omanhene of Egyira traditional council ), the Regional Coordinating Council Chief Director, Mr Michael Ataogye, and security Service Commanders.

At exactly 1100 hours, the siren was sounded by the Harbourmaster which was followed by the reading of the Biyon verse, and a call to salute was observed by all officers from the security agencies after which two minutes of silence was observed for the departed veterans.

The regional Minister laid the first wreath on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana. The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Felix Fosu Agyemang paid homage and laid the second wreath.

In all, six wreaths were laid to honour the departed militants.