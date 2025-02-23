Western Region Police Arrest 15 in Major Illegal Mining Crackdown Along Ankobra River

Authorities in Ghana’s Western Region have apprehended seven Chinese nationals and eight Ghanaians in a targeted operation against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, along the ecologically sensitive Ankobra River.

The arrests, carried out on February 22 by the Western Regional Police Command, mark one of the largest recent crackdowns on unauthorized mining activities in the area, with ten excavators seized from sites in Abelebo and Akango, towns within the Evalue Ajomoro-Gwira District.

According to police reports, the suspects were caught operating directly within the Ankobra River, a critical waterway already ravaged by years of unregulated mining. The involvement of foreign nationals—a recurring flashpoint in Ghana’s fight against galamsey—has reignited debates over the role of expatriates in fueling environmental degradation. Illegal miners often employ heavy machinery like excavators to dredge riverbeds, causing irreversible harm to water quality, aquatic ecosystems, and farmland.

The arrests underscore the persistent challenges facing Ghana’s anti-galamsey efforts, despite repeated government pledges to curb the practice. In recent years, campaigns such as Operation Halt II have deployed military personnel to dismantle illegal operations, yet the lure of gold continues to attract local and foreign actors. Critics argue that sporadic crackdowns, while symbolically significant, fail to address systemic issues like corruption, unemployment, and weak enforcement of mining laws.

Environmental activists have applauded the latest operation but stress the need for sustained action. “Seizing excavators is a start, but real progress demands accountability for the financiers and collaborators enabling these activities,” said Kofi Asante, a coordinator with the Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group. “The Ankobra River is a lifeline for communities—its destruction threatens both ecology and livelihoods.”

The detained suspects are expected to face charges under Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act, which criminalizes unauthorized extraction of minerals. Convictions could result in hefty fines or prison sentences of up to five years. However, prosecutions have historically been slow, with some high-profile cases collapsing due to alleged political interference or lack of evidence.

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwesi Mensah, hailed the operation as a testament to “renewed vigilance” but acknowledged the difficulty of policing remote mining sites. “We are collaborating with traditional leaders and intelligence networks to track these activities,” he stated.

The Ankobra River, once a vital source of drinking water and irrigation, now runs murky in many stretches, its banks scarred by pits and chemical runoff. For local residents, the arrests bring cautious hope. “We’ve watched our lands turn to waste,” said Abena Asare, a farmer in Akango. “If these arrests lead to lasting change, we might finally rebuild.”

As Ghana grapples with balancing economic needs and environmental preservation, this operation highlights both the urgency of the crisis and the complexities of resolving it. With global gold prices soaring, the stakes for Ghana—Africa’s largest gold producer—have never been higher.