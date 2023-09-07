Western Region PSWU elects new executive, urged to uphold unity

The Western Regional Branch of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has elected an eleven-member regional executive to steer the affairs of the Union for the next four years.

The elections climaxed the Western Region PSWU 11th Quadrennial Regional Delegates Conference, held at Fijai in the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis on Wednesday.

Mr. Charles K. Thompson, Mr. Anthony K. Amoo and Madam Naana Otoo were elected Regional Chairman, Fist Vice Chairman, and Second Chairperson, respectively.

Mesdammes Valentina Grace Dentu and Linda Otibu were elected First and Second Trustees, while Mesdammes Rita Adu Cherme, Roberta Awumbila, and Irene Elinam Agbanyo were elected the Women’s Committee Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Secretary, respectively.

Emelia Efua Mills, Nathaniel Lartey and Desmond Nii Armah were elected the Youth Committee Chairperson, Vice Chairman, and Secretary, respectively.

They were sworn-in by Mr. Ken T. Koduah, PSWU National Chairman, to officially assume their responsibilities.

He urged them to uphold the principles of unity and cooperation and ensure they worked diligently to serve the needs of Union members.

“You must see leadership as a call to serve and improve upon the lives of Union members and you must do everything in your capacities to realise that vision,” Mr. Kodua added.

He said the only way they could succeed as leaders was to work together to protect the core interests of members.

He encouraged members to build a strong Union and collectively join forces to work diligently for better working conditions.

Mr. Kodua pledged leadership’s commitment to ensuring the executive worked assiduously to adequately guard members’ common interests, which include improving working conditions for all.

He would supervise the creation of zonal groups for members within the region to ensure all decisions and information from the Executive got to the grassroots, he noted.

Leadership would also leverage social media platforms to lobby non-members to join the Union for its growth.

He called on members to support the executive to work towards achieving a common goal and desist from acts that would breed disunity among Union members in the region.

Mr. Stephen E. Tikoli, immediate past Regional Chairman, addressing delegates at the opening of the conference, said it was to take stock of activities in the last four years under review, and discuss and draw action plan to guide the affairs of the Union for its continuous sustenance for the next four years.