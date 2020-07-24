The Western Regional Health Director, Naa Dr Jacob Yakubu Mahama has expressed worry about the decline in patronage of mother and child health services in many health facilities in the region since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

He explained that antenatal care visits by pregnant women for the mid-year had declined to 36.7 percent as compared to 37.6 percent in 2019.

According to him, maternal deaths have also increased from 24 percent in 2019 to 29 percent in 2020.

The Regional Director disclosed this at a press briefing dubbed: “Continuing Health Service Delivery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges”.

Naa Dr Mahama however said there was a significant reduction in malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS cases.

Touching on the COVID-19 situation in the Region, he said case management and the total number of recoveries in the region had marginally improved, stating that the total number of coronavirus cases in the Region stood at 2,467 as of July 23, 2020.

Naa Dr Mahama said Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality had recorded the highest positive cases of 639 in the region with the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis recording 632 cases and Wassa Amenfi West recording 442 cases.

He said Wassa Amenfi Central District had recorded the least with two in the region.

The Regional Health Director said more than 1,464 people have recovered and discharged with three deaths.

According to him, 13 schools, including two tertiary institutions in the region have recorded positive cases bringing the number of cases in the institutions to 75.

He said Nsein Senior High school in the Nzema East Municipality had 26 confirmed cases with Shama SHS recording 19 positive cases.

The Regional Health Director said everything was being done to curtail the situation and stated that the treatment process was being administered effectively and cases were being closely monitored.

