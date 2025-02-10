Western Region Sees Alarming Surge in Road Crash Fatalities

The Western Region has experienced a disturbing uptick in road traffic crashes in 2024, with fatalities soaring by 55.83% compared to the previous year, according to the latest figures from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

The grim statistics show that the number of deaths climbed from 120 in 2023 to 187 in 2024, while the total number of crashes increased modestly by 5.24%, from 706 to 743. In an ironic twist, while fatal injuries have spiked, overall injury cases have decreased by 19.21%, falling from 687 to 555.

The breakdown of incidents reveals that private vehicles were involved in the highest number of crashes, recording 427 incidents, followed by commercial vehicles with 423 and motorcycles/tricycles with 269. Despite these concerning figures, pedestrian knockdowns have actually seen a decline, dropping from 151 cases in 2023 to 133 in 2024—a 11.92% decrease that offers a slight respite amidst otherwise unsettling trends.

The report also highlights the harsh reality of the human toll: commercial vehicles were responsible for 60 deaths and 178 injuries, private vehicles accounted for 58 deaths and 207 injuries, and motorcycles/tricycles led to 69 deaths and 170 injuries. Men bore the brunt of this tragedy, representing 83.42% of all fatalities, while women made up a mere 16.58%. Age-wise, the majority of the victims were adults, with 83.96% of those killed being over 18 years old, leaving minors to account for just over 16%.

Ranked fifth in the national road traffic crash report for 2024, the Western Region’s surge in fatal accidents has drawn pointed criticism from road safety officials. Victor Kojo Bilson, the Western Regional Head of the NRSA, attributed the rising death toll to the deteriorating condition of major roads coupled with a blatant disregard for road safety regulations by drivers and riders alike. “Pedestrian knockdowns remain a major concern due to the encroachment of walkways, especially in our Central Business Districts,” Bilson told newsmen, underscoring the challenges faced in urban centers where infrastructure is failing to keep pace with urbanization.

Beyond the raw numbers, these figures paint a broader picture of the risks inherent in the region’s transport environment. The decrease in injury cases may suggest improvements in emergency response or vehicle safety features, yet the significant jump in fatalities points to critical gaps in road conditions and regulatory enforcement. As the NRSA prepares to ramp up road safety education and enforcement operations, stakeholders are calling for urgent infrastructural improvements and stricter adherence to traffic laws to prevent further loss of life.

This unsettling trend serves as a stark reminder that behind every statistic is a human life lost, a family in mourning, and a community left grappling with the consequences of neglect. The NRSA’s commitment to intensify its operations offers a glimmer of hope, but the challenge remains to ensure that the promise of safer roads translates into tangible improvements on the ground.

