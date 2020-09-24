Mr George Nkrumah Ansere, the Western Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has announced that Bogoso and Takoradi in the Western Region will jointly host this year’s national celebration of the UNWTO World Tourism Day (WTD).

The celebration, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture (MoTAC), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and other agencies of the Ministry, will begin on Tuesday, September 22 to Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He said the World Tourism Day 2020 would be held on the theme: “Tourism and Rural Development.”

It seeks to celebrate the tourism sector’s diverse ability to drive economic development and provide opportunities outside the big cities, including communities that would otherwise be left behind.

He said WTD 2020 would also underscore the important role tourism play in preserving and promoting cultural heritage and curbing urban migration in Ghana and the world at large.

Mr Ansere, who made this known in a statement issued and copied to the GNA in Takoradi, explained that this year’s WTD celebration was also geared towards deriving maximum economic impact from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to invariably put tourism at the topmost priority on the government’s agenda.

He entreated residents of the Region, industry stakeholders and the media fraternity in the Tourism, Art and Culture industry and the general public to support the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture and the GTA to successfully commemorate the WTD 2020.

The support, he said, would go a long way to help the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Tourism to resuscitate the tourism sector as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would also promote the important role tourism play in the socio-cultural and economic development of Ghana.

The World Tourism Day is an annual event, which is celebrated globally on 27th September to highlight the significance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic impact on the world’s economy in general.

Activities lined up for the six-day celebration are virtual symposium via Zoom, Health Walk, Musical Concert and Tree Planting Exercise in Bogoso and Photo Exhibition and Grand Durbar in Takoradi.