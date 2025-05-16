Western Region Unanimously Confirms 14 MMDCE Nominees

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson commended assembly members for unanimously approving all 14 Municipal and Metropolitan District Chief Executive (MMDCE) nominees, each securing over 90% support.

The confirmations, completed in a seven-day exercise across districts from Wassa East to Jomoro, emphasized bipartisan cooperation to prioritize regional development.

Only two female nominees—Priscilla Yorke (Amenfi West) and Sophia Aubynn (Mpohor)—were confirmed, representing 14.3% of the total. Newly appointed leaders, including Prestea Huni Valley’s Dr. Matthew Ayee and Shama’s Paul Otis Dentu, pledged to advance infrastructure, education, and economic growth. Ayee emphasized healthcare and environmental sustainability, while Dentu vowed collaborative governance to meet community goals.

The Jomoro assembly session was marked by mourning, with members wearing black attire to honor colleagues Francis Armoh and Ransford Nana Otuo Darko, who died in a motor accident days earlier. MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey urged unity: “Let’s work together for a brighter future in Jomoro,” she stated during the somber proceedings.

Regional Minister Nelson praised the assemblies’ focus on progress: “Their ability to prioritize development over differences is commendable,” he said, noting the seamless election of presiding members.

The confirmations reflect Ghana’s push to strengthen local governance, though gender parity remains a challenge. Nationally, women hold just 18% of MMDCE roles as of 2024, underscoring systemic gaps in political representation.