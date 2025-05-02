Western Region Unions Push for Infrastructure and Security Council Inclusion on May Day

Labor unions in Ghana’s Western Region marked May Day with calls for urgent infrastructure improvements and greater involvement in regional security discussions, highlighting worker concerns during celebrations themed “Resetting Pay and Working Conditions in Ghana: The Role of Stakeholders.”

Shirley Breiman, Western Regional Chairperson of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), urged the government to prioritize completing the stalled Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout, known as the PTC Interchange in Takoradi. Part of the Sinohydro infrastructure projects, the interchange’s prolonged delays have exacerbated road safety and transportation challenges for workers. “We urge the Western Regional Minister to expedite action and ensure contractors resume work,” Breiman stated, emphasizing the need for dialogue to address labor demands.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson acknowledged the call, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving worker welfare under President John Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” policy. He outlined plans to implement a living wage, expand social protections for informal workers, and strengthen the National Labour Commission. “Our goal is to restore dignity to Ghanaian workers through fair pay and inclusive workplaces,” Nelson said, stressing collaboration among stakeholders to drive economic growth.

In a separate appeal, the TUC sought inclusion in the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to preempt labor disputes. Richard Hanson, Acting Regional Secretary, argued that involving labor representatives would enhance workplace peace. “Though not mandated by law, our presence at REGSEC would allow security agencies to address issues before they escalate,” he said.

The requests come amid broader efforts to align infrastructure development with labor needs in a region critical to Ghana’s energy and mining sectors. The PTC Interchange, once a flagship project, now symbolizes persistent gaps between policy pledges and execution. Similar delays have plagued other Sinohydro initiatives, raising questions about resource allocation and project oversight.

As workers honored colleagues for their contributions, the event underscored the balancing act facing policymakers: translating promises into tangible improvements while fostering trust in a region where economic potential often clashes with grassroots realities. With unions positioning themselves as partners in governance, the government’s response to these demands may shape both labor relations and regional stability ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.