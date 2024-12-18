Western Region Vaccinates 290,000 Against Cholera Amid Rising Outbreak

The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has administered approximately 290,000 doses of cholera vaccines, marking a significant step in its ongoing vaccination campaign.

The initiative, which targets 641,851 individuals aged one and above, has been launched in response to a growing cholera outbreak in the region.

Since the campaign’s launch on December 15, 2024, and running until December 29, the vaccination drive aims to provide immunity against cholera in four identified hotspot areas: Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Effia-Kwesimintsim, Shama, and Ahanta West municipalities.

Dr. Nana Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Western regional director of the GHS, confirmed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all residents aged one and above are eligible to receive the vaccine, with the exception of pregnant women. He emphasized that the vaccine is safe and free from adverse health effects, urging the public to participate in the exercise to help prevent further cholera infections.

To achieve its target, the vaccination team is deploying outreach strategies, visiting homes, schools, markets, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and other public spaces.

The cholera outbreak in the Western Region has seen a significant uptick, with 1,633 cases and approximately 15 deaths recorded to date. In addition to the vaccination campaign, health authorities have implemented measures to contain the spread, including a ban on the sale of vegetables by food vendors. Investigations by Environmental Surveillance revealed that contaminated vegetables, particularly those sold by food vendors, were responsible for 96% of cholera infections in the region.