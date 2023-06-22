Western Regional chapter of citizens’ coalition forum launched

The Western Regional Chapter of the Citizens’ Coalition Forum has been launched in Takoradi with a call on the citizenry to be active in Ghana’s Parliamentary democracy.

This they could do by making their voices heard on decisions and issues that affected them in the governance system of the country.

The forum also identified sector-specific and local-level issues, while also advancing the national interest agenda.

The UNDP-CDD Ghana supported project was on the theme, “Building A Culture of Accountability, Safeguarding Democracy and Promoting Inclusive Development”.

Launching the project, Director for Programmes and Policy Engagement at Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and Co-Ordinator of Citizens’ Coalition, Dr.Kojo Asante reminded the citizenry to hold the government accountable in terms of the needs and aspirations of the people.

He stressed the need for checks and balances to streamline governance of the country.

Dr Asante said Ghana had chalked over 30 years in the 4th Republic and reiterated the President’s call for all Ghanaians “to be citizens but not spectators”.

He said the coalition continued to sensitize the public on burning national issues such as corruption, nepotism, cronyism, bribery among other opaque and underhand dealings and entreated the people in the Western Region to embrace activities of the coalition and support it to hold the government accountable.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Programmes Co-Ordinator at Friends of the Nation, Mr.Solomon Kusi Ampofo said as part of measures to ensure citizens’ active participation in governance, the coalition sought to conscientize the citizenry to know of their civic rights and duties in nation building.

He reminded the citizenry that the government derived her sovereignty from the people hence as they wielded more power to demand their share of the national cake.

Some participants stressed the need for duty bearers to exhibit proven leadership in their areas of jurisdiction and allow citizens more space in running affairs of the nation to the benefit of all.