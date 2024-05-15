Western Regional Command Marks International Firefighters Day

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service commented on the International Fire Fighters Day at FIjai, Sekondi Takoradi, on Friday, May 3rd, 2024. In a colorful but somber event, the Guest of Honour, Hon Joe Ghartey saluted all firefighters for the wonderful work they were doing for the nation. He said that when there was a fire whilst the rest of us ran away from the fire, firefighters rushed to the fire at top speed.

In his welcome address, the Regional Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Frederick Ohemeng, said since its inception in 1999, International Firefighters’ Day has become an established tradition, recognizing the pivotal role firefighters play in keeping our communities safe.

“The IFFD has been a testament to the dedication and bravery of firefighters who risk their lives to save others. As the Western Regional Fire Commander, I am honored to address this year’s commemoration to shed light on the crucial role we play in ensuring safety within our communities, national security, and sustainable development.”

He noted that “in Ghana, the significance of commemorating International Firefighters’ Day is yet to be embraced by the people and plausibly it would take some time for our communities to fully appreciate and acknowledge this global tradition of honoring our invaluable contributions to the safety of our communities, national security, and sustainable development. The onus lies on us to champion this advocacy and court the much-needed support from the media and the general public.”

According to him, “In our efforts to validate and inculcate the values of IFFD in our communities the Western Regional Command has been consistent with its innovative week-long program of activities, which earned us a National honours for being adjudged the in 2023 to have had the best commemorative activities. This, however, was conferred on us by OSHA Ghana the IFFD in Ghana. As the good old saying goes,” One good turn deserves another”; to retain this enviable honor, the Western Regional Command commenced this year’s International Firefighters’ Day activities with IFFD awareness creation on the radio on Monday, April 29, 2024, to sensitize the public on the

the essence of the celebrations.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2024, we continued with IFFD awareness creation and Fire Safety education on the radio and at some selected community centers. Then on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the Regional Command embarked on a massive float on Fire Safety through the principal streets of Takoradi (from Takoradi Technical University through Tanakrom, Effiakuma, Effia to Fijai). This was followed by a community video show and fire safety education at Komfoase in Sekondi in the evening. On Thursday, 2nd May 2024, we hosted leaders of some selected institutions (i.e. Hoteliers Association, Garage Owners Association, and Transport unions) in a day’s stakeholders’ engagement, he said.

The Western Regional Fire Fighters Day Celebration was graced by the heads of other security agencies in the Western Region.