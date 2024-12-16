Western Regional Coordinating Council Takes Action Amid Cholera Surge

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has instructed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to implement strict measures to address the rising cholera cases in the region.

In a statement signed by Stephen Quarshie, Acting Regional Coordinating Director, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, it was revealed that eight MMDAs have been affected by the cholera outbreak, with 908 cases and 10 deaths recorded. The WRCC emphasized that the current situation demands immediate and comprehensive action.

To effectively combat the outbreak, the WRCC has called for the activation and proper resourcing of Public Health Emergency Response Teams in all MMDAs, ensuring they can carry out their tasks in line with guidelines set by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The statement outlined a series of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease. These include the mass evacuation of refuse in communities, identification of suitable treatment centers, strict enforcement of sanitation laws, and an intensive public education campaign on cholera prevention.

In addition, the Western Regional Directorate of the GHS will conduct a mass cholera vaccination campaign from December 15 to December 19, 2024. This initiative will cover four key MMDAs—Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, Effia-Kwesimintsim, Ahanta West, and Shama Municipalities. Vaccination teams will be visiting homes, schools, markets, churches, mosques, and other strategic locations to administer vaccines to individuals aged one year and older.