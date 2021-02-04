The Western Regional Health Directorate, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, on Thursday paid surprise visits to a number of second cycle schools in the Region to ascertain their adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The delegation led by the Regional Health Director, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, indicated that the visit became imperative following the upsurge of the COVID-19 cases in the country and the Region in particular.

The team visited the Ahantaman Senior high school, Archbishop Potter Girls, Ghana Secondary Technical School and Bompeh Senior High Tech School.

In all the schools visited, the students were seen wearing nose masks with Veronica buckets placed at vantage points.

Dr Yeboah commended the various school authorities for strict observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols, adding, “I am impressed with how the schools are observing the COVID-19 protocols which I know will help reduce the spread of the virus.”

He encouraged students and Staff to always wear their nose masks, wash their hands with soap under running water, use hand sanitizers and observe physical and social distancing, “since this is the first option to tackle the virus,” he added.

Dr Yeboah, however, urged the school authorities to ensure that social distancing was observed even with the limited infrastructure available in the schools.