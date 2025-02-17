Western Regional Minister Calls for Patience Amid Appointment Speculation

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has urged NDC members to temper their expectations and exercise patience as appointment decisions unfold.

Addressing party faithful after a thanksgiving service at Makadarios Church in Takoradi on Sunday, February 16, Nelson acknowledged the growing anticipation among party members for new opportunities. He reminded them that progress takes time, emphasizing that ambitious goals within the government require a gradual, deliberate process.

Nelson’s remarks come against the backdrop of mounting eagerness among party supporters who are anxious to see their aspirations turn into tangible roles. “If, after some months, you feel your expectations haven’t been met while your colleagues seem to be progressing, please don’t let jealousy creep in,” he advised, cautioning against comments that could tarnish the party’s reputation. His candid message resonated deeply with those in attendance, many of whom are pressing for change while understanding that political transitions rarely happen overnight.

Adding to the atmosphere of cautious optimism, Lawyer Philip Fiifi Buckman, the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim Constituency, voiced support on behalf of five newly elected MPs. He pledged a unified commitment to backing the Minister’s developmental agenda, highlighting the significance of collective support during this period of transition.

The call for unity was further echoed by the 32-year-old Council of State member Maxwell Boakye, whose youthful energy and promise signal a forward-thinking approach to regional development. Boakye expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute and underscored his commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the region. His remarks, along with those of regional party chairman Nana Kojo ToKu—who stressed the need for solidarity and prayer for the Minister—paint a picture of a party poised on the brink of change, yet mindful of the inherent challenges in steering progress.

In a political landscape where appointment processes are often prolonged, Nelson’s message serves not only as a reassurance but also as a reminder that sustainable development is built on careful planning and steadfast perseverance. His assurance to support the region’s development, backed by decades of experience, reinforces the message that while immediate results may be elusive, the commitment to long-term progress remains unwavering.