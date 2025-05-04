Western Regional Minister Condemns Stereotyping of Zongo Communities

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson has denounced widespread stereotypes labeling Zongo communities as breeding grounds for violence, urging Ghanaians to reject such misconceptions.

His remarks came during a meeting with traditional leaders from Zongo communities at the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) on April 30, 2025, where he emphasized the areas’ contributions to national development.

“The stereotyping of Zongo communities as hubs for recruiting violent youth is misplaced and unjust,” Nelson stated. “These multitribal, densely populated neighborhoods have produced ministers, doctors, and professionals vital to Ghana’s progress.” He highlighted systemic biases that persist despite the communities’ role in shaping society, calling for an end to prejudicial narratives.

Nelson outlined government efforts to address disparities in Zongo areas, including reduced Hajj pilgrimage fares, an additional public holiday during Eid festivities, and targeted development policies. “These initiatives reflect our commitment to listening and responding to citizens’ needs,” he said, urging collaboration with traditional leaders to implement practical solutions.

Alhaji Ahmed Osman Maiwada Masala II, President of the Western Region Heads of Zongo Chiefs, pledged to foster peace and partnership with authorities. He also raised concerns about drug trafficking infiltrating Zongo neighborhoods, appealing for state intervention to dismantle networks targeting youth. “We must protect our children from illicit substances threatening their futures,” he said.

The minister echoed calls for unity, stressing that progress hinges on inclusive policies and community-government cooperation. With Zongo communities home to over 30% of Ghana’s urban population, the dialogue underscores broader efforts to combat stigma and prioritize equitable development.

Nelson’s address signals a push to reframe perceptions ahead of the 2025 Hajj season, with stakeholders aiming to balance cultural preservation and socio-economic upliftment. As Ghana confronts urban challenges, the role of Zongo leaders remains pivotal in bridging divides and amplifying marginalized voices.