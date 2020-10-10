The Western Regional Minister, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Takoradi constituency, has filed his nomination with the Electoral Commission, to contest in the December polls.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah submitted his nomination forms through the Constituency Organizer, Mr Jerry Atta Fynn.

The MP’S move to seek re-election was motivated by his good works, such as empowering the youth, giving loans and capital to constituents, creating employment and job opportunities, has made him the preferred choice among the Constituents.

Mr Darko-Mensah pledged to do even more if elected, stressing that he would ensure the total development and growth of the Constituency.