Western Regional Minister honoured at National Tourism Awards

Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister has been recognised for his sterling contribution towards the development of Tourism in the country.

He received a plaque and citation exhorting his various roles and initiatives that has helped pulled attraction not only to the Western Region but the country as a whole.

The regional minister, launched a 128-page book dubbed “Discover Western Region” to market tourism attractions, in the region and to attract investors to the region’s enormous tourism potential.

Twenty-five (25) stakeholders of the tourism sector, received various awards at the 2023 edition of the National Tourism Awards.

The ceremonial night of arts, culture and entertainment saw players in the tourism value chain met congregating at the Accra International Conference Centre to be celebrated under the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The event, therefore was an honorary edition, that recognised and appreciated the sterling contributions of people in the tourism sector in tourism investments, arts, tour guiding, tour operation and academia.

Some of the awardees were musician Okyeame Kwame (Artistic support to Tourism Industry), Kojo Bentum (Active Promotion of Tourism), Kwaku Passah (Contribution to Tourism Development), Wode Maya (Social Media Marketing), and Ibrahim Mahama (Artistic Support to Tourism).

Others were Lucas Candid Mensah (Tourism Promotion – Cape Coast Oguaa), Enimil Ashon (Tourism Promotion), Bryan Acheampong (Tourism Investment), among others.

The National Tourism Awards was instituted by the Ghana Tourism Authority in 1997 to reward excellent performance in the tourism sector.