Western Regional Minister says Women hold the key to private sector growth

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, has reiterated the government’s resolve to assist women to play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the country, especially in the private sector.

He said between 2017 and 2022, the government had increased job creation in the formal sector from 320,000 to 720,000.

Mr Darko-Mensah said women were key in delivering the mandate of making sure that the private sector was more vibrant.

The Western Regional Minister disclosed this to Ghana News Agency in an interview in Takoradi after the recognition of 30 distinguished women in various sectors of the formal economy in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis by the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC).

He said government would continue to tap talents of women and support them to move the country forward.

Mr.Darko-Mensah said women constituted 52 per cent of the population hence, “we can’t ignore women and work with half strength and half talents of our population. ”

The Regional Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, said the WRCC would continue to recognize the contribution of women and empower them to be more active in the governance system of the country.