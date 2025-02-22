Western Regional Minister Urges Customs Officials to Boost Revenue Collection

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson met with Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) officers in Takoradi this week, calling for intensified efforts to expand revenue generation amid Ghana’s economic challenges.

The engagement, which included senior CEPS officials and regional security leaders, highlighted the critical role of customs operations in funding public services and infrastructure.

During the meeting, Nelson praised CEPS personnel for surpassing their 2023 revenue target by collecting GHC1.437 billion against a goal of GHC1.381 billion. He described customs operations as the “lifeline of the economy” but stressed that “there is still a big room for improvement.” His remarks underscored the government’s reliance on port revenues to address mounting fiscal demands, particularly in the Western Region, where infrastructure and development projects remain underfunded.

“Every challenge we face—whether in security, roads, or healthcare—depends on revenue. It’s all about funding,” Nelson stated, urging officers to broaden surveillance and tighten loopholes in tax collection. He pledged to collaborate with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to streamline policies, improve port facilities, and address logistical hurdles.

The Minister’s appeal comes as the Takoradi Port, primarily an export hub, prepares to handle increased transit trade this year. Assistant Commissioner Walter Blankson, CEPS sector commander for Western and Central regions, reported that expanded surveillance and staff efforts drove last year’s revenue surge. However, he emphasized systemic challenges, including a lack of adequate transit warehouses and reliance on temporary workers from Tema. Blankson appealed for GPHA to construct additional storage facilities, calling it essential for sustaining growth.

With only 118 permanent staff and 120 operational assistants, the CEPS Western Command oversees a vast operational zone stretching from Mile 32 to Winneba Junction. Blankson acknowledged the strain on resources but reaffirmed the team’s commitment to making Takoradi Port competitive, despite its current focus on concessionary imports.

Nelson’s visit, attended by National Security Liaison Officer Rtd. Brigadier General Musah Whajah and regional council leaders, also aimed to solidify coordination between CEPS and the Regional Security Council (REGSEC). Blankson assured the Minister of “unflinching support” in safeguarding revenue channels, citing ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and fraud.

Analysts note that while Ghana’s ports remain vital economic engines, chronic underinvestment in infrastructure and workforce gaps threaten long-term efficiency. The Takoradi Port’s pivot to transit trade—a move designed to rival Tema’s dominance—could alleviate pressure if supported by timely upgrades. For now, Nelson’s push for accountability reflects a broader urgency to stabilize revenues as the government navigates debt restructuring and inflationary pressures.

As the meeting concluded, the Minister reiterated that regional progress hinges on “service delivery and commitment.” For CEPS officers, the message was clear: the state’s ability to meet public expectations rests on their capacity to translate diligence into dollars.