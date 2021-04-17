Western Regional Minister visits late Agyako’s family
Western Regional Minister visits late Agyako’s family

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has visited the family the late Charles Kwakye Agyako to commiserate with them.

He was accompanied by Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, and Mr Joseph Kojo Acquah, the Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal Chief Executive.

Agyako was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Takoradi on Monday, April 12, when he was returning from the bank with his wife after withdrawing some money.

The robbers also injured his wife and made away with the bag containing the money.

Mr Darko-Mensah, while expressing regret over the incident, pledged the Regional Security Council’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“Thankfully we have made progress in ensuring all perpetrators are brought to book,” he said.

