Western Regional Minister Vows Urgent Overhaul of Roads and Youth Employment

The Western Region’s road network, especially during the rainy season, has reached a worrying state that few can ignore.

Newly appointed Regional Minister Joseph Nelson, speaking to local chiefs and journalists on February 11, 2025, expressed a personal commitment to remedying the situation.

“I have a fair view of how the situation is,” he noted, describing the daily challenges faced by commuters on roads that have long suffered from neglect.

Among his priorities is the much-maligned Cape Coast to Takoradi stretch—a vital corridor that, in Nelson’s view, urgently needs relief for road users. He also singled out the Nkroful junction as another area in dire need of attention. His remarks carry an implicit promise of immediate intervention, even though he did not offer a specific timeline for when these improvements might be realized.

Alongside infrastructure woes, Minister Nelson highlighted the pressing issue of youth unemployment, a twin challenge that continues to stunt the region’s broader development. He stressed that resolving the state of the roads goes hand in hand with creating sustainable job opportunities for the young, who are among the most affected by both poor infrastructure and economic stagnation.

While Nelson’s assurances provide a welcome glimmer of hope, many observers remain cautiously optimistic. The real test will be in translating these commitments into tangible improvements. As communities look forward to safer roads and a more vibrant job market, the success of these initiatives will depend on the government’s ability to mobilize adequate resources and maintain political will in the face of longstanding neglect. The coming months will reveal whether this ambitious plan can break the cycle of underinvestment and deliver lasting change for the Western Region.