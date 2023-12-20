Western Regional Minister woos visitors to Westside

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, together with the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and Effia -Kwesimintsim Municipality Chief Executives have organised a symbolic act of wooing revelers into the Region for Christmas.

In 2019, the Twin-City of the Western Region was declared a “Christmas City” by the city authorities to link all activities from economic, tourism and youth talent commercialization to the world for mutual benefit.

The opening of the programme, held in three parts began with a short ceremony at the Sekondi College Junction, a test tour through European Town the Beach Road to the Liberation and Ashanti roads where the Taadi fest and Westside Carnivals would occur and finally ended at the now heartbeat of the city the “Taadi Mall.”

Per the programme, various activities expected to mark the Christmas City initiative begun December 19 and would end on Second of January next year with a three- day Carnival from 25 and 26 of December and 2nd January, screening of the Bahamas Carnival and a 10-day Business Tour of the region.

The Regional Minister later called on the indigenes to present a friendly image of the Region while to retain some investors.

The symbolic ceremony was witnessed by staff of the Ghana Tourism Authorities, the Western Regional Coordinating Council, officials from Takoradi Mall, STMA, EKMA and students from Sekondi College.