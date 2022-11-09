Western Regional NDC elections ready to take off

Mr Richard Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, says the party is prepared for its regional leadership elections.

He said the aspirants had been duly vetted and notice of poll issued for the process to take off at the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the preparations for the elections, Mr Mensah said the security arrangements had been finalised to ensure serenity.

Meanwhile, the Women and Youth Conferences would take place prior to the main elections slated for Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The list of delegates had been completed and some constituencies had submitted their co-opted members, he said, while the Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) had completed its special session to elect representatives to take part in the regional elections.

The Communication Officer urged media organisations that wished to cover the conference to apply for accreditation through the Regional Communication Secretariat.

A total of 42 candidates will be contesting for the various positions come November 12.

The Treasurer, Daniel Darlington Atitsor, Communication Officer, Richard Kirk Mensah, and deputy, Ebenezer Essien, are going unopposed.

Meanwhile the Incumbent Regional Chairman, Nana Kojo Toku is being challenged by Alhaji Gibrillu Laminn.

Those contesting for the Regional Vice-chairman position are Mr Samuel Borlu, Madam Charlotte Otuwa Odum, and a former District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Mr Daniel K. Eshun.

Three others contesting the incumbent Regional Secretary, Mr Joe Nelson, are former Parliamentary Candidate for Effia, Mr Michael Otoo, a former District Chief Executive of Shama, Mr Enoch S. Appiah, and Mr Mawutor Kofi Senoo.