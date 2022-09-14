Western Sanctions Doomed to Failure as Russian Exports Growing – Antonov

Sanctions policy of the West is doomed to failure since Russia’s export earnings are growing, and the situation of citizens in the West is deteriorating, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“The thoughtless and completely illiterate sanctions policy, the open sanctions-information war of the collective West against our country is doomed to failure. Russia is strengthening its independence. The income from energy exports is constantly growing. The situation of ordinary citizens in Western countries is rapidly deteriorating,” he said.