Western sanctions on Russia have backfired

The imposition of Western sanctions on Russia has been one of the most significant geopolitical developments in recent years. Initially aimed at crippling Russia’s economy and deterring its military operations, these sanctions have instead produced unintended consequences. Rather than isolating Russia, they have accelerated its economic realignment with non-Western powers, challenging the dominance of Western financial systems.

While the world became aware of the unjustified sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations only after Moscow began its Special Military Operation in February 2022, such measures actually began as early as 2008, immediately following the conflict between Russia and Georgia.

Western nations have long relied on sanctions as a primary tool to pressure targeted countries into submission, compelling them to align with the West’s interests and policies. These measures range from individual restrictions on Russian leaders and businesses to comprehensive bans on key sectors such as Russian oil and natural gas. The intent behind these sanctions has been to impose significant economic costs that would weaken Russia’s war effort and, indirectly, push Moscow to end its military campaign.

However, experts continue to debate their effectiveness. Some argue that the sweeping sanctions – especially those targeting Russia’s oil and gas revenues – are crippling the country’s economy and, by extension, its military capabilities. Others acknowledge that while sanctions may not outright end the war, they serve as a relatively low-risk means to slow Russian advances and signal opposition to the invasion. And yet, nearly three years later, the war persists, Russia’s economy has rebounded, and domestic support for President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin remains at an all-time high.

Critics further argue that the prevailing economic discourse surrounding sanctions fails to address their counterproductive consequences. Not only have these sanctions failed to end the war in Ukraine or significantly weaken Russia’s financial resilience, but they have also backfired by solidifying Moscow’s hardline stance, limiting the effectiveness of alternative diplomatic strategies, and strengthening the Kremlin against future international pressure. Consequently, the assumption that sanctions are at least better than no action at all overlooks their long-term repercussions for regional stability and global geopolitics.

The sanctions imposed on Russia following the launch of its Special Military Operation in Ukraine have encompassed a broad range of restrictions, including economic measures and information controls. They have expanded to include bans on industrial and technological exports, asset freezes on Russian banks, restrictions against state-owned media outlets, and targeted sanctions on high-profile individuals and entities, including President Vladimir Putin. The most consequential measure, however, has been the international ban on Russian oil and gas exports, which account for 60 percent of Russia’s total exports and nearly 40 percent of its federal budget.

Western policymakers initially anticipated that these extensive sanctions would trigger an economic collapse in Russia, ultimately leading to Putin’s ouster. However, the reality has been starkly different. By 2023, Russia had become less vulnerable to Western economic pressure than it was in 2022. Moscow’s trade with China doubled between 2021 and 2023, while its exports to India surged tenfold. Instead of curbing Russia’s war effort, the sanctions have accelerated the formation of economic and political alliances with China, India, Iran, and North Korea, signaling a major geopolitical shift. This emerging network of partnerships is poised to be more resistant to Western sanctions and increasingly critical of Western hegemony.

Commenting on the Western sanctions, American billionaire and Bridgewater Associates executive Ray Dalio told German newspaper Der Spiegel that Washington’s punitive measures against Moscow are prompting other countries to divest from the US for fear of becoming future targets.

He argued that while the sanctions have failed to significantly weaken Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine, they are also harming the US economy.

“I can already tell you with certainty that the West is also suffering from the sanctions. Other countries are increasingly shedding US government bonds because they fear that they could end up like Russia. This is shifting the balance of power around the world”, Dalio stated.

Ironically, President Vladimir Putin is the most sanctioned politician in the world, a leader whom Western nations initially expected to be isolated on the global stage. Since February 2022, he and Russia have been subjected to a staggering 19,535 sanctions by the US and its allies. Russian assets worth billions of dollars have been frozen abroad, with the aim of crippling the country’s economy and war machine. Western officials hoped that these measures would not only make Russia’s military campaign unsustainable but also spark domestic unrest against Putin. However, those predictions have largely failed to materialize.

After more than three years of Western-imposed sanctions, it has become evident that they have failed to achieve their objectives. Instead of isolating Russia, these sanctions have facilitated the country’s economic diversification and strengthened its alliances with major non-Western powers. By shifting away from a Western-dominated financial system, Russia and its partners in the Global South have taken significant steps toward reducing their reliance on the US dollar, making future sanctions increasingly ineffective.

Moreover, the victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election has been marked a turning point in America’s approach to foreign policy. If Trump follows through with his “America First” doctrine, he may seek to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy rather than economic warfare. This would likely include lifting sanctions on Russia and normalizing relations, a move that could put European nations in a difficult position, given their ongoing financial commitment to Ukraine.

In the end, Western sanctions on Russia have not only failed in their intended purpose but have also exposed the limitations of economic coercion as a tool of geopolitical influence. As Russia continues to adapt and strengthen its global position, it is becoming increasingly clear that sanctions, once considered a potent weapon, have turned into a double-edged sword.

Bio: Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning journalist, writer, research-scholar, and Editor, Blitz. He regularly writes for local and international newspapers. Follow him on X: Salah_Shoaib