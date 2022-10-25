Westfield Travel And Tour Wins an Awards

Ghanaian travel and tour operator, Westfield Travel And Tour has won the ‘Best Travelling Agency in Ghana 2022’ at this year’s Global Business & Entrepreneurship Summit &Awards.

Westfield travel and tour is an inbound Travelling agency operator focused on markets in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa. It also organises tours all across Ghana and has been at the fore of promoting domestic tourism.

The company covers all aspects of travel arrangements for both leisure, business and special interest tours destinations for varying markets. As a Travelife partner, sustainability is a key practice in its operations.

The travel and tour company also focuses on providing quality hospitality and efficient services which are delivered with professionalism for both domestic and international visitors.

Miss Princess Cornelia, CEO of Rickens ConstructionLimited on Friday 21st October 2022, received the award on behalf of the management and staff of the company.

The event organized by the Global Business & Entrepreneurship Summit &Awards themed the just ended award event “HONOURING THE PAST, TREASURING THE PRESENT, SHAPING THE FUTURE.The award sought to honour 30 national top business and brands of which madam Adamu was deservedly awarded.

Story By : Zolla Nie