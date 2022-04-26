Westwater Resources to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 1:30 p.m. PDT

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company (“Westwater” or “the Company”), today announced it will be presenting at the SNN Network Planet MicroCap Showcase on May 4, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Executive Chairman Terence Cryan and Chief Accounting Officer Steve Cates will host the presentation and answer questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/webcast/page/2862/45077

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company’s primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company’s Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama.

For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Recent Milestones

Construction of the Kellyton Graphite processing plant ongoing with civil and earthworks that began in March 2022 and completion expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Westwater has successfully refined approximately 13 metric tonnes of finished product during its pilot program.

The company previously announced it has signed a letter of Intent with a battery manufacturer for 125 to 150 tonnes of graphite to be delivered in 2023.

If you would like to attend the 2022 Planet MicroCap Showcase and register for a 1-on-1 meeting with Westwater Resources, please make sure you are registered here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

About SNN Network

SNN Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU’RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend – all here on SNN Network.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “scheduled,” and other similar words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, all statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Westwater expects will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to: (i) the expected future growth in the demand for graphite, graphite products and vanadium; (ii) the timing or occurrence of the construction and operation of the Kellyton graphite processing plant; (iii) potential benefits from vanadium by-product sales on the Coosa graphite deposit; (iv) the timing or occurrence of any future drilling or production from the Company’s properties or projects, and the anticipated economics and rate of return from the Company’s projects; (v) the adequacy of funding, the Company’s liquidity, and the Company’s anticipated cash burn rate and capital requirements; and (vi) future governmental action to promote the production or price of domestically produced graphite, are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking statements, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others: (a) the spot price and long term contract price of graphite (both flake graphite feedstock and purified graphite products) and vanadium, and the world-wide supply and demand of graphite and vanadium; (b) the effects, extent and timing of the entry of additional competition in the markets in which we operate; (c) the ability to obtain contracts with customers; (d) available sources and transportation of graphite feedstock; (e) the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction and operation of the Kellyton graphite processing plant; (f) the ability to construct and operate the Kellyton graphite processing plant in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives; (g) government regulation of the mining and manufacturing industries in the United States; (h) unanticipated geological, processing, regulatory and legal or other problems we may encounter; (i) the results of our exploration activities, and the possibility that future exploration results may be materially less promising than initial exploration results; (j) any graphite or vanadium discoveries not being in high enough concentration to make it economic to extract the metals; (k) our ability to finance growth plans; (l) the potential effects of the continued COVID-19 pandemic; (m) currently pending or new litigation or arbitration; and (n) our ability to maintain and timely receive mining, manufacturing, and other permits from regulatory agencies and (o) other factors which are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Contacts

Westwater Resources, Inc.



Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board



Phone : 303-531-0516

Jeff Vigil, VP Finance & CFO



Phone: 303.531.0481

Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Investor Relations

Porter, LeVay & Rose



Michael Porter, President



Phone: 212.564.4700



Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com