Weta Traditional Area Commends President for Appointing Afetsi Awoonor as BOST MD

The Chiefs and people of the Weta Traditional Area have expressed their profound gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing their son, Mr. Afetsi Awoonor, as the new Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company.

In a heartfelt letter of appreciation, signed by representatives of the traditional area and backed by the leadership of Togbiga Akpo Ashiakpor VI, the Paramount Chief of Weta, the community extended their thanks for the recognition of Mr. Awoonor’s abilities.

The letter highlighted the pride and joy that this appointment has brought to the Weta community, emphasizing that Mr. Awoonor’s leadership skills and expertise align with the government’s commitment to appointing competent individuals to drive national progress. The community expressed confidence in his ability to serve with integrity and excellence, contributing to the success of BOST and Ghana as a whole.

The letter also underscored how Mr. Awoonor’s selection fits into the President’s broader agenda of resetting and reshaping Ghana’s institutions for greater efficiency. As the community celebrates this moment of honor, they pledged their unwavering support and prayers for the President’s continued efforts in advancing the development of the nation.

This gesture of appreciation not only highlights the significance of the appointment for the Weta community but also serves as a reminder of the broader impact that leadership appointments can have at the local level, reinforcing the importance of community support in national development.

Find attached the letter from Weta Traditional Area Chiefs below.

Letter to President Mahama – Congratulations 4 Awoonor Appointment-2