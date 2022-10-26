We’ve not sided with any candidate vying for  respective positions in the Party-NDC Caucus

The Leadership of the NDC Caucus in Parliament has categorically debunked the assertions made by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda and Deputy Minority Whip, claiming that the Caucus is in support of the candidature of the Hon. Asiedu Nketiah for the position of Chairman of the Party.

According to them, the statement was made by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim at the launch of the election campaign of Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Tuesday, 25th October 2022.

In a swift response to the statement, the Leadership and the Caucus stated unequivocally that they have no position on any of the candidates vying for the respective positions in the Party.

Adding that, the Caucus has not met or taken any decision on any of the candidates contesting any position within the Party.

In a press release issued and copied to News Ghana, the Caucus said, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim’s attention has been drawn to the matter and he has since rendered an unqualified apology to the entire Caucus.

The Caucus, therefore, urged their rank and file and the public to disregard the purported statement made during the launch.

The Leadership also admonished all Members of the Caucus to refrain from making such comments in the immediate future.

Below is the full statement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DISCLAIMER

The attention of the Leadership of the NDC Caucus in Parliament has been drawn to a statement made by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda and Deputy Minority Whip at the launch of the election campaign of Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, to the effect that the NDC Caucus in Parliament was supporting the candidature of the Hon. Asiedu Nketiah for the position of Chairman of the Party.

The Leadership of the Caucus categorically denies the assertions by Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed and wish to state as follows:

That the Leadership of the Caucus never met on the matter and have not taken any decision on the matter; That the Caucus has not met and has not taken any decision on any of the candidates contesting any position within the Party; That the Leadership and the Caucus has no position on any of the candidates vying for the respective positions in the Party; That Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim’s attention was drawn to the matter and he has since rendered an unqualified apology to the entire Caucus.

We accordingly urge our rank and file and the public to disregard the purported statement made during the launch.

We further wish to urge all Members of the Caucus to refrain from making such comments in the immediate future.

HON. HARUNA IDDRISU (MP)

Minority Leader